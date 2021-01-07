Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Bilawal, Maryam visit Quetta, Machh massacre protests continue

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Bilawal, Maryam visit Quetta, Machh massacre protests continue
Protests are being held across the country against the Machh massacre. Roads in Karachi remain blocked as part of the protest against the Machh massacre. The victims of the Machh massacre have not been buried yet. Their bodies are lying on the Western Bypass as their families call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the protest site in Quetta and assure them that the killers will be caught. Senior opposition leaders are scheduled to go to Quetta to meet the Hazara community and express solidarity with them. Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior ministers are expected to travel to Quetta today. Foreign medical graduates are continuing their protest in Islamabad today. PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before a Lahore accountability court today. The US Congress was stormed by pro-Trump rioters who were against president-elect Biden's confirmation.
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • Protests are being held across the country against the Machh massacre.
  • Roads in Karachi remain blocked as part of the protest against the Machh massacre.
  • The victims of the Machh massacre have not been buried yet. Their bodies are lying on the Western Bypass as their families call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the protest site in Quetta and assure them that the killers will be caught.
  • Senior opposition leaders are scheduled to go to Quetta to meet the Hazara community and express solidarity with them. Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior ministers are expected to travel to Quetta today.
  • Foreign medical graduates are continuing their protest in Islamabad today.
  • PML-N leaders Hamza Shahbaz, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before a Lahore accountability court today.
  • The US Congress was stormed by pro-Trump rioters who were against president-elect Biden’s confirmation.

 
