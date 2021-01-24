Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Three young men killed in Lahore hit and run

Truck driver fled after hitting their motorcycle

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three young men were killed in a traffic accident in Lahore on Sunday. A truck crushed a motorcycle near Gora Qabristan at Taxali Chowk, killing the three young men riding it. The police have blamed the accident on speeding. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident in his vehicle. All three victims were residents of Corporation Ravi Road and have been identified as Umar, Zahid and Ali. They were between the ages of 18 and 21. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.
