Three young men killed in Lahore hit and run

Three young men were killed in a traffic accident in Lahore on Sunday.

A truck crushed a motorcycle near Gora Qabristan at Taxali Chowk, killing the three young men riding it.

The police have blamed the accident on speeding. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident in his vehicle.

All three victims were residents of Corporation Ravi Road and have been identified as Umar, Zahid and Ali.

They were between the ages of 18 and 21. Their bodies have been shifted to a hospital.