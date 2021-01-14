Three women arrested in Karachi for poisoning, robbing employers

Three women were arrested in Karachi on Wednesday night for their involvement in the murder of a woman in Madras Colony.

The women are suspected to be part of a gang. One of them, identified as Shakeela alias Aasia, poisoned a couple she worked for in Madras Colony on January 2 and robbed them. The female employer died.

The women are also wanted for a similar robbery in Gizri on December 19.

The CPLC and police traced the suspect’s mobile phone to Shireen Jinnah Colony and conducted a raid. Three women identified as Zahida, Shakila alias Aasia and Shamim Bibi were arrested.

The police believe they are part of a 10-member gang involved in robberies. Two members, Naseem Bibi and Shamim, are already in jail and the police is searching for the others.

The police say all three women were involved in similar crimes. They would poison employers and rob them. The pills they fed the employers were very potent and able to kill animals, the police said, calling them very cruel.

Some jewellers in Karachi and Sahiwal were also involved in the theft.

During interrogation, the women gave the police the names of people who bought the stolen jewellery and other items from them. The stolen items were recovered.