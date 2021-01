At least three Pakistan soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Thursday.

ISPR, the Pakistan army’s media-wing, said in a statement that two terrorists, including a bomb-maker, were killed in the exchange of fire.

The soldiers were identified as Karak’s Sepoy Azaib Ahmed, Bannu’s Sepoy Ziaul Islam and District Orakzai’s Lance Naik Abbas Khan.