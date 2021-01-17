Sunday, January 17, 2021  | 2 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three sisters killed in truck-rickshaw collision near Peshawar Bypass

Four people, including children, were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three sisters killed in truck-rickshaw collision near Peshawar Bypass

Photo: File

Three sisters were killed and a woman and two children injured when a truck crashed into a rickshaw near the Peshawar Bypass road on Saturday.

According to rescue officials, the passengers in the rickshaw were traveling to a nearby village when the accident took place.

“The rickshaw driver was injured in the accident as well,” a rescue official said, adding that he’s in critical condition. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the DHQ Hospital.

The truck driver, on the other hand, managed to escape from the scene. The police are on searching for him.

