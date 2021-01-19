Three Rawalpindi dacoits arrested during police encounter

Three proclaimed dacoits were arrested during a police raid in Rawalpindi’s New Town, the police said on Tuesday.

Abid, Zubair, and Amir were injured during the operation and have been moved to a hospital. Two of their accomplices managed, however, to flee the scene.

“We have seized four stolen motorcycles, weapons and numerous mobile phones from the possession of the perpetrators,” a police officer said, adding that the suspects were member of a gang.

They were wanted by the New Town, Naseerabad and Taxila police in different cases, he added.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way. The police are conducting raids to arrest the other two suspects.

