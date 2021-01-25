Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Three men arrested for smuggling deer in Umerkot

Sindh Wildlife Department takes two fawns into protective custody

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Three men were arrested on Monday in Umerkot for smuggling deer.

The CIA police conducted the raid on a tip-off and found that three men had put the two fawns in a car in a jute bag to take them to Balochistan. The vehicle has been impounded.

The police said two suspects are from Hub, while the third is from Karachi.

The chinkara or Indian gazelle fawns have been handed over to the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The fawns are currently being kept at the department’s office, said Mir Aijaz Talpur, the deputy conservator in Umerkot. He said they are almost two months old and will be kept in the department’s custody for some time. “They will be released in the national park once they are old enough,” Talpur confirmed.

A fine of Rs100,000 to Rs150,000 can be imposed on people found involved in wildlife smuggling, according to the province’s new wildlife protection law.

 
