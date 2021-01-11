Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three men arrested for murdering Hindu businessman in Khairpur

Police have seized murder weapon

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Three men arrested for murdering Hindu businessman in Khairpur

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
Three men were arrested for killing a Hindu businessman for resisting a robbery in Khairpur, the police said on Monday. On Sunday night, Deepak Kumar was on his way home when two men on a motorcycle stopped him near the Lal Temple and tried to rob him at gunpoint. "When he resisted, the suspects opened fire," a police officer said. The victim died on the spot. Due to the commotion, a number of people in the neighbourhood gathered, caught the suspects and handed them over to the police. During questioning, they revealed the name and whereabouts of their third accomplice who was later arrested by the police. The police have seized the murder weapon and registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.
FaceBook WhatsApp
khairpur Murder

Three men were arrested for killing a Hindu businessman for resisting a robbery in Khairpur, the police said on Monday.

On Sunday night, Deepak Kumar was on his way home when two men on a motorcycle stopped him near the Lal Temple and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

“When he resisted, the suspects opened fire,” a police officer said. The victim died on the spot. Due to the commotion, a number of people in the neighbourhood gathered, caught the suspects and handed them over to the police.

During questioning, they revealed the name and whereabouts of their third accomplice who was later arrested by the police.

The police have seized the murder weapon and registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
hindu businessman, khairpur police, khairpur murder, khairpur robbery
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.