Three men arrested for murdering Hindu businessman in Khairpur

Three men were arrested for killing a Hindu businessman for resisting a robbery in Khairpur, the police said on Monday.

On Sunday night, Deepak Kumar was on his way home when two men on a motorcycle stopped him near the Lal Temple and tried to rob him at gunpoint.

“When he resisted, the suspects opened fire,” a police officer said. The victim died on the spot. Due to the commotion, a number of people in the neighbourhood gathered, caught the suspects and handed them over to the police.

During questioning, they revealed the name and whereabouts of their third accomplice who was later arrested by the police.

The police have seized the murder weapon and registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.