Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three labourers killed in Sheikhupura oil factory fire

Some labourers stuck under the rubble

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Three labourers killed in Sheikhupura oil factory fire

Photo: SAMAA TV screenshot

Listen
Three labourers were killed after a fire erupted at an oil factory in Sheikhupura's Rana Town Thursday morning. A portion of the factory collapsed during the fire. Rescue personnel fear that some labourers may be stuck under the rubble. Ten fire trucks and 30 firefighters have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze. They have called in additional fire trucks from Lahore and other cities. People living in nearby areas said the fire is so intense that the cloud of smoke can be seen from kilometres away. The fire department said the cause has yet to be ascertained. The bodies have been moved to a hospital and the process of identification is currently under way.
FaceBook WhatsApp
sheikhupura

Three labourers were killed after a fire erupted at an oil factory in Sheikhupura’s Rana Town Thursday morning.

A portion of the factory collapsed during the fire. Rescue personnel fear that some labourers may be stuck under the rubble.

Ten fire trucks and 30 firefighters have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze. They have called in additional fire trucks from Lahore and other cities.

People living in nearby areas said the fire is so intense that the cloud of smoke can be seen from kilometres away.

The fire department said the cause has yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been moved to a hospital and the process of identification is currently under way.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
10 labourers kidnapped, executed near Machh coal mine
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
Karachi car rams into tree, breaks in half
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.