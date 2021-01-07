Three labourers killed in Sheikhupura oil factory fire

Three labourers were killed after a fire erupted at an oil factory in Sheikhupura’s Rana Town Thursday morning.

A portion of the factory collapsed during the fire. Rescue personnel fear that some labourers may be stuck under the rubble.

Ten fire trucks and 30 firefighters have reached the site and are trying to douse the blaze. They have called in additional fire trucks from Lahore and other cities.

People living in nearby areas said the fire is so intense that the cloud of smoke can be seen from kilometres away.

The fire department said the cause has yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been moved to a hospital and the process of identification is currently under way.