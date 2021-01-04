Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Make JIT reports part of Perween Rahman murder trial: SC

Social worker was shot dead on March 13, 2013

Listen
The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the reports of the two joint investigation teams in the murder of social worker Perween Rahman should be made a part of the case trial and disposed of the suo motu case. Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013. The reports should be presented in the trial courts in two weeks and a verdict should be given based on their recommendations, the court said in a short order. "The case should be wrapped up as soon as possible." A detailed verdict will be issued later, said Justice Umar Ata Bandial. A new JIT was formed to investigate her murder in February 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court after Rahman's sister Aquila Ismail said that two earlier JITs, constituted by the Sindh government, failed to investigate the case properly. On March 22, 2018 the Sindh police had conceded before the top court that Rahman was killed by people threatened by her efforts against land grabbing. However, the joint investigation team failed to find any link between the social activist’s murder and the land mafia. The report denied the involvement of TTP commander Qari Bilal in her murder. He was shot dead a day after Rahman was killed. Perween Rahman's assassination Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from office. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died. Related: ATC given two months to wrap up Perween Rahman case She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Perween mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi. She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Perween was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.
Perween Rahman Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the reports of the two joint investigation teams in the murder of social worker Perween Rahman should be made a part of the case trial and disposed of the suo motu case.

Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013.

The reports should be presented in the trial courts in two weeks and a verdict should be given based on their recommendations, the court said in a short order. “The case should be wrapped up as soon as possible.”

A detailed verdict will be issued later, said Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

A new JIT was formed to investigate her murder in February 2018 on the orders of the Supreme Court after Rahman’s sister Aquila Ismail said that two earlier JITs, constituted by the Sindh government, failed to investigate the case properly.

On March 22, 2018 the Sindh police had conceded before the top court that Rahman was killed by people threatened by her efforts against land grabbing. However, the joint investigation team failed to find any link between the social activist’s murder and the land mafia.

The report denied the involvement of TTP commander Qari Bilal in her murder. He was shot dead a day after Rahman was killed.

Perween Rahman’s assassination

Rahman was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from office. Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on her car on Manghopir Road near Banaras. She was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she died.

Related: ATC given two months to wrap up Perween Rahman case

She was documenting the population in Karachi’s goths, which are not administered by any government body. However, the land mafia was threatened by it as it would’ve given property rights to the people. Perween mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi.

She also led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. Perween was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder was mourned across the country.

 
