SSGCL, OGRA issued notices in Sindh gas shortage case

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited on a petition against the gas shortage in the province.

The SSGCL MD has been asked to submit a reply at the next hearing.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the Supreme Court has issued a detailed verdict on the shortage of gas in the country. “We will review the situation in light of the top court’s orders.”

Article 158 of the Constitution says the province that produces the most gas should receive the most, the petitioner said.

He said many industries have been temporarily shut in the province because of the gas shortage in Sindh.

On December 26, a District East consumer court in Karachi issued notices to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited over the shortage of gas in the city.

The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Atif Ghafoor, said there has been a problem with his gas connection for two months. “There is a gas shortage at my house but we still keep receiving gas bills,” he said.