Speeding trailer kills nine-year-old girl in Karachi’s Korangi

A speeding trailer in Karachi’s Korangi 5 ½ killed a nine-year-old girl on Sunday.

The victim, Aleeza, was on a motorcycle with her parents and brother. They were going to her grandmother's house for a wedding, according to her brother.

Aleeza's father Imran said the trailer was coming towards them so he braked but it still hit the side of the motorcycle, causing all of them to fall off.

Her brother said he and his parents fell on one side of the road while Aleeza fell on the other.

Witnesses pelted the trailer with stones and beat up the driver before officers from the Zaman Town police station arrived and arrested him.

His vehicle was also impounded.