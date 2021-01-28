Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

South Africa series: Blocking Karachi roads challenged in court

Commuters facing problems, says petitioner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
South Africa series: Blocking Karachi roads challenged in court

Photo: Online

Listen
A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the decision of the authorities to block main roads for the security of the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa Test match being played in Karachi. The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the chief secretary and home secretary. They have been asked to submit their replies by February 4. The petition, which has been filed by Pasban-e-Pakistan, said the commuters have been facing a lot of problems as Sharae Faisal remains blocked from 8am to 6pm. The road will remain blocked for the next 25 days, the petition said. On January 24, the Karachi traffic police revised their plan for the Test series between Pakistan and South Africa. The matches at National Stadium started on January 26 and will continue till January 30. People have been advised to take alternate routes during these days.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh High Court

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the decision of the authorities to block main roads for the security of the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa Test match being played in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the chief secretary and home secretary. They have been asked to submit their replies by February 4.

The petition, which has been filed by Pasban-e-Pakistan, said the commuters have been facing a lot of problems as Sharae Faisal remains blocked from 8am to 6pm.

The road will remain blocked for the next 25 days, the petition said.

On January 24, the Karachi traffic police revised their plan for the Test series between Pakistan and South Africa.

The matches at National Stadium started on January 26 and will continue till January 30. People have been advised to take alternate routes during these days.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.