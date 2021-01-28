South Africa series: Blocking Karachi roads challenged in court

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court challenging the decision of the authorities to block main roads for the security of the ongoing Pakistan vs South Africa Test match being played in Karachi.

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the chief secretary and home secretary. They have been asked to submit their replies by February 4.

The petition, which has been filed by Pasban-e-Pakistan, said the commuters have been facing a lot of problems as Sharae Faisal remains blocked from 8am to 6pm.

The road will remain blocked for the next 25 days, the petition said.

On January 24, the Karachi traffic police revised their plan for the Test series between Pakistan and South Africa.

The matches at National Stadium started on January 26 and will continue till January 30. People have been advised to take alternate routes during these days.