Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown

Most of Pakistan was hit by a power breakdown Saturday night, plunging the country into darkness.

There was confusion and fear but one thing prevailed: people’s sense of humour.

Here are some of the funniest memes on social media about the blackout.

Conspiracy theorists right now

coupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoup



CHOLI KE PEECHAY KYA HAI — hummus bil lahme (@RizwanPehelwan) January 9, 2021

feminism leaving my body when I refuse to draft for war tomorrow pic.twitter.com/imNOBtfRT1 — a (@burtmackliinFBI) January 9, 2021

Bring out the candles!

A story in three memes

A new feature?

Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/Yl2Nvp1aGl — Sunny Zaffar (@zaffar_sunny) January 9, 2021

Or a reboot?

Bro they're restarting Pakistan — World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) January 9, 2021

When you’re late to the party

When you get the hold of making blackout memes but the light comes back#blackout pic.twitter.com/l1zM68hFaB — Zainab (@Zainabfaisaal) January 9, 2021

Power is being restored across the country in increments and the government is working to figure out what happened.