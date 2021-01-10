Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown

Pakistanis didn't lose their sense of humour during the blackout
Most of Pakistan was hit by a power breakdown Saturday night, plunging the country into darkness.
There was confusion and fear but one thing prevailed: people’s sense of humour.
Here are some of the funniest memes on social media about the blackout.
Conspiracy theorists right now
coupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoup— hummus bil lahme (@RizwanPehelwan) January 9, 2021
CHOLI KE PEECHAY KYA HAI
feminism leaving my body when I refuse to draft for war tomorrow pic.twitter.com/imNOBtfRT1— a (@burtmackliinFBI) January 9, 2021
Bring out the candles!
Desi parents right now:#blackout pic.twitter.com/X43WNtYInv— Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021
A story in three memes
Me wasting my battery on Twitter in blackout…🤧#blackout pic.twitter.com/exK2YMPU8E— 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙_𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙡 💀 (@not_moazzan) January 9, 2021
Pakistani’s right now.#blackout pic.twitter.com/EFya0Dpb92— Anna quraishi (@AnnaQuraishi) January 9, 2021
Me after running out battery #blackout pic.twitter.com/3w4blrVrch— khawer mirza (@khawermirza2) January 9, 2021
A new feature?
Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/Yl2Nvp1aGl— Sunny Zaffar (@zaffar_sunny) January 9, 2021
Or a reboot?
Bro they're restarting Pakistan— World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) January 9, 2021
When you’re late to the party
When you get the hold of making blackout memes but the light comes back#blackout pic.twitter.com/l1zM68hFaB— Zainab (@Zainabfaisaal) January 9, 2021
Power is being restored across the country in increments and the government is working to figure out what happened.