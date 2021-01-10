Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown

Pakistanis didn't lose their sense of humour during the blackout

Posted: Jan 10, 2021
Most of Pakistan was hit by a power breakdown Saturday night, plunging the country into darkness. There was confusion and fear but one thing prevailed: people's sense of humour. Here are some of the funniest memes on social media about the blackout. Conspiracy theorists right now coupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupcoupCHOLI KE PEECHAY KYA HAI— hummus bil lahme (@RizwanPehelwan) January 9, 2021 feminism leaving my body when I refuse to draft for war tomorrow pic.twitter.com/imNOBtfRT1— a (@burtmackliinFBI) January 9, 2021 Bring out the candles! Desi parents right now:#blackout pic.twitter.com/X43WNtYInv— Zain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 9, 2021 A story in three memes Me wasting my battery on Twitter in blackout...🤧#blackout pic.twitter.com/exK2YMPU8E— 𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙙_𝘿𝙚𝙖𝙡 💀 (@not_moazzan) January 9, 2021 Pakistani's right now.#blackout pic.twitter.com/EFya0Dpb92— Anna quraishi (@AnnaQuraishi) January 9, 2021 Me after running out battery #blackout pic.twitter.com/3w4blrVrch— khawer mirza (@khawermirza2) January 9, 2021 A new feature? Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/Yl2Nvp1aGl— Sunny Zaffar (@zaffar_sunny) January 9, 2021 Or a reboot? Bro they're restarting Pakistan— World's Spiciest Ramen (@dezgostang) January 9, 2021 When you're late to the party When you get the hold of making blackout memes but the light comes back#blackout pic.twitter.com/l1zM68hFaB— Zainab (@Zainabfaisaal) January 9, 2021 Power is being restored across the country in increments and the government is working to figure out what happened.
Power is being restored across the country in increments and the government is working to figure out what happened.

 
