SMIU founder Hassanally Effendi’s descendant killed in Karachi

Zain Effendi, the great-great-great grandchild of Sindh Madressatul Islam University founder Hassanally Effendi, was killed during a robbery attempt at his home in Karachi Wednesday morning. He was in his 40s.

The police said that five men entered his house near Quaid’s Mausoleum and held the domestic help and Effendi hostage. They tied them up and robbed the house. The suspects broke the lock outside Effendi’s room and shot him after he resisted the robbery.

The group managed to escape with two mobile phones and jewellery worth millions of rupees. A case has been registered.

Effendi was the grandson of educationist Nisar Ally Effendi, who established the Quaid-e-Azam Public School in Darsono Channo. He passed away in 2004.