Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Six killed in firing between two groups in Sheikhupura

FIR registered, further investigations under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 29, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Six killed in firing between two groups in Sheikhupura

Photo: Online

Listen
Six people were killed during a clash between two groups in Sheikhupura's Muridke, the police said on Friday. The deceased two people are from the same family. According to the police, there has been an ongoing conflict between the Butt and Qasai group for decades. "Over 20 people have lost their lives due to this enmity," a police officer said. On Thursday, elders from the area tried to solve the conflict and establish peace between the two groups. "The Butt family lied and then attacked the opponents later that night," the officer added. An FIR has been registered and the inspector general of the neighbourhood had taken notice of the incident. Further investigations are under way.
Six people were killed during a clash between two groups in Sheikhupura’s Muridke, the police said on Friday.

The deceased two people are from the same family. According to the police, there has been an ongoing conflict between the Butt and Qasai group for decades.

“Over 20 people have lost their lives due to this enmity,” a police officer said.

On Thursday, elders from the area tried to solve the conflict and establish peace between the two groups. “The Butt family lied and then attacked the opponents later that night,” the officer added.

An FIR has been registered and the inspector general of the neighbourhood had taken notice of the incident. Further investigations are under way.

 
