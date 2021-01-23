Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Sindh shopping malls to remain open over the weekend

Posted: Jan 23, 2021
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh shopping malls to remain open over the weekend

Shopping malls across Sindh will now remain open over the weekend, a notification by the provincial government issued on Friday read. According to the notification, shopping malls will be allowed to open seven days a week given that they make sure coronavirus SOPs are strictly implemented. Malls situated in coronavirus hotspots in the city will not, however, be allowed to open. In that case only essential businesses will be allowed to operate and a smart lockdown will likely be imposed. When coronavirus cases rose again in the province during the second wave, the government decided to keep shopping malls closed on Saturdays and Sundays. As of Saturday morning, 1,927 new cases have been reported countrywide while 43 people died from the virus. The highest number of cases have been reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.
