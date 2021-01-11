Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh seeks to restore ‘colourful’ heritage buildings on Burns Road

Heritage buildings have been painted with different colours

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Burns Road Karachi

The Sindh government has set up a committee for the restoration of heritage buildings that were recently painted in different colours on Karachi’s Burns Road as part of the initiative to renovate the famous food street.

The provincial government wants the old facade of the buildings to be restored.

Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah took notice of the buildings following public outcry on social media.

The director-general of the Sindh’s antiquities and archaeology department has been appointed committee head. The committee has been ordered to submit a report on the matter.

The buildings will be repainted in their original colour, said Shah. He remarked that some buildings are old, while others are heritage buildings.

The process has started and the buildings will be repainted soon, he remarked.

In December last year, the Sindh government formed a 10-member committee for the renovation of Karachi’s Burns Road food street. The assistant commissioner of the Arambagh Sub-Division is the convener of the committee.

The committee decided to work on the following ToRs:

  • To propose development and beautification of Burns Road food street
  • Patch/pave work of the food street
  • Timely cleanliness and garbage lifting
  • Resolution of sewerage/drainage issues
  • Paint work on the façade of buildings at the food street
  • Installation of standard size furniture and signboards
  • Ensure a traffic-free food street in the evening

Recently, the Karachi administration decided to pedestrianise the food street. A notification issued on January 5 said that the vehicles won’t be allowed on the street after 7pm as a part of the government’s initiative to pedestrianise it.

People visiting the food street will be able to give their cars on valet parking while a route will be devised for emergencies.

Markings will be chalked on both sides of the streets to prevents restaurants from extending their sitting areas. All these arrangements will, however, be done after 7pm. Before that, everything will function as routine, the notification added.

 
