Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100

New policy applicable for ninth grade from 2021

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100

Photo: File

The Sindh education board has increased the total marks for ninth and matric exams to 1,100 from 850.

There will be 550 marks for each grade now.

The matric board’s research scheme of studies has prepared the model papers for both grades. According to the matric board chairman, the model papers will help students and teachers in the preparation of exams. The papers have been prepared after consultations with senior private and government school teachers.            

The new policy will be applicable for ninth grade from 2021, and from 2022 for 10th grade.           

