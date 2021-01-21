Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh High Court declares KESC privatisation legal after 15 years

Dismisses 2005 petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Sindh High Court declares KESC privatisation legal after 15 years

Photo: File

Listen
The Sindh High Court announced after 15 years that the privatization of KESC (now called K-Electric) was legal. It has now turned down the KESC Labour Union’s petition against the 2005 privatization. The petitioner was unable to prove to the court that the privatization was against the law. Justice Aqeel Abbasi headed a two-judge bench that had earlier reserved its verdict in the case. In 2005, the government, which initially had 98% of KESC’s shares, sold 71% of its shares to the Kanooz Al-Watan-led Saudi consortium. The group paid Rs15.86 billion for the shares and the company was converted from state-owned to a foreign owned and managed corporation. The Abraaj Group took over in 2009.
FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric KESC Sindh High Court

The Sindh High Court announced after 15 years that the privatization of KESC (now called K-Electric) was legal.

It has now turned down the KESC Labour Union’s petition against the 2005 privatization. The petitioner was unable to prove to the court that the privatization was against the law.

Justice Aqeel Abbasi headed a two-judge bench that had earlier reserved its verdict in the case.

In 2005, the government, which initially had 98% of KESC’s shares, sold 71% of its shares to the Kanooz Al-Watan-led Saudi consortium. The group paid Rs15.86 billion for the shares and the company was converted from state-owned to a foreign owned and managed corporation.

The Abraaj Group took over in 2009.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.