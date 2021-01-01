Sindh govt officers accused of corruption to be removed: court

The Sindh High Court has ordered the removal of government officers accused of corruption and in criminal cases.

Officers who are being investigated by NAB cannot continue to work on their posts, the court has said.

Several officers accused of corruption or named in criminal cases continue to serve on their posts. A case was filed by the MQM against over 500 officers such officers working across the province.

The court has ruled that officers who have been acquitted in the cases can resume services.

The chief secretary has been directed to submit a report on January 14. The court expressed its displeasure at him for officers accused of corruption still being allowed to continue working.