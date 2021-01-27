Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sindh establishes 14 COVID-19 vaccine centres

Nine centres set up in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Sindh establishes 14 COVID-19 vaccine centres

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The government of Sindh has established 14 coronavirus vaccine centres across the province of which nine are in Karachi. Districts South, East and Central will get two centres each while Korangi, Malir and West will each get one centre. Other districts of Sindh where vaccination centres have been set up are Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas. At a recent press conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will receive the first consignment of vaccines by the end of this month. China has assured the country that 500,000 vaccine doses will be delivered by January 31. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021. Read: COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Pakistan in mid-January. Later the provincial government said the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre. Pakistan COVID-19 vaccine registration The government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) opened registrations on January 10 for frontline healthcare workers who will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at both public and private health facilities will be vaccinated, the NCOC announced on its website. Frontline health workers can register by calling the federal helpline 1166. Additionally, the medical facilities they work at have to register them, says the government.
FaceBook WhatsApp
CORONA VACCINE Coronavirus Sindh

The government of Sindh has established 14 coronavirus vaccine centres across the province of which nine are in Karachi.

Districts South, East and Central will get two centres each while Korangi, Malir and West will each get one centre.

Other districts of Sindh where vaccination centres have been set up are Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

At a recent press conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will receive the first consignment of vaccines by the end of this month. China has assured the country that 500,000 vaccine doses will be delivered by January 31.

The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

Read: COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Pakistan in mid-January. Later the provincial government said the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Pakistan COVID-19 vaccine registration

The government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) opened registrations on January 10 for frontline healthcare workers who will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at both public and private health facilities will be vaccinated, the NCOC announced on its website.

Frontline health workers can register by calling the federal helpline 1166. Additionally, the medical facilities they work at have to register them, says the government.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
coronavirus vaccines, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus cases pakistan, coronavirus vaccine centres, sinopharm vaccines, china vaccines
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.