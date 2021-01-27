Sindh establishes 14 COVID-19 vaccine centres

The government of Sindh has established 14 coronavirus vaccine centres across the province of which nine are in Karachi.

Districts South, East and Central will get two centres each while Korangi, Malir and West will each get one centre.

Other districts of Sindh where vaccination centres have been set up are Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas.

At a recent press conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will receive the first consignment of vaccines by the end of this month. China has assured the country that 500,000 vaccine doses will be delivered by January 31.

The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Pakistan in mid-January. Later the provincial government said the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre.

Pakistan COVID-19 vaccine registration

The government’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) opened registrations on January 10 for frontline healthcare workers who will receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff at both public and private health facilities will be vaccinated, the NCOC announced on its website.

Frontline health workers can register by calling the federal helpline 1166. Additionally, the medical facilities they work at have to register them, says the government.