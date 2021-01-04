Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

The CNG stations across Sindh will remain closed for the next three days, the Sui Southern Gas Company announced on Tuesday.

The decision will be implemented from today [Monday] and last for 72 hours till Wednesday. The SSGC spokesperson said that stations across the province will reopen at 8am on Thursday.

The decision was taken because of a prevailing gas shortage across the country.

The Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) stations will also remain closed. The SSGC has announced to cut off gas supply to non-export industries as well.

Pakistan has been facing a gas shortage ever since winter first arrived in the country. In multiple cities, people have been forced to cook food on wood and buy LPG cylinders.