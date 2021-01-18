Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sindh CNG stations closed for 72 hours

They will reopen after three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Photo; AFP

Listen
CNG stations across Sindh have been closed down for 72 hours again. According to the Sui Southern Gas Company, the move was taken because of the shortage of gas across the country. Stations were closed on Monday at 8am and will remain so for the next three days. "On Thursday [January 21], only CNG stations will reopen while LNG and other gas stations will remain closed," an SSGC spokesperson said. On January 4, gas stations were closed for similar reasons. Residents have complained that the irregular gas supply has created commuting issues. "Our life has become hell," a rickshaw driver in Karachi complained. "It is affecting my business immensely." Earlier this month, Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the supply to the CNG sector was being immediately halted because of a gas shortfall. The shortfall occurred because of an increase in the demand for gas. He explained that there has been a dramatic decline in domestic gas production this year.
CNG stations Sindh

