Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21

Exercise to be held from Feb 11 to 16

Posted: Jan 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21

Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the traffic police to draft a traffic plan for Karachi as the city gears up to host AMAN-21 exercises. “Traffic management during the exercise should also be made accordingly,” he directed the police department while reviewing the arrangements of Multinational Maritime Exercise, AMAN-21, being hosted by the Pakistan Navy from February 11 to February 16. "It is an honor to host the AMAN-21 exercise," he said, adding that 46 countries are participating in it. “The main objective of the exercise is to enhance the positive image of Pakistan at a global level,” said the chief minister. The theme of the event is "Together For Peace". The Pakistan Navy has been hosting the event since 2007 in which ships from the US, Russia, China, and the UK participate. The chief minister said the prevailing security and law and order situation in Karachi has improved with consistent efforts of the provincial government. He added that keeping in view the improved security environment, a number of foreign delegates have been visiting Karachi frequently.
Karachi

