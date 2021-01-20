Sindh approves reconstruction of M9-N5 link road in Karachi

The Sindh Public-Private Partnership Policy Board has approved the construction of a link road between Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) and Karachi-Torkham National Highway (N5).

This decision was taken at a PPP board meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday. It was attended by board members, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, KWSB MD Asadullah Khan and others.

The 21.8km M9-N5 link road needed to be reconstructed under the PPP mode, the meeting was informed. The last PPP policy board meeting approved investor solicitation for the project. The board approved the award of the contract and signing of a concession agreement.

The meeting was also told that the Karachi-Thatta road developed some craters and there were some other problems too. CM Shah constituted a committee comprising P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi and the provincial works secretary to visit the road and submit their findings and recommendations for a private partner.

Dhabeji Economic Zone

The chief minister approved required funding to lay roads and water lines for the Dhabeji Economic Zone project.

It’s an important economic zone to boost the economy and create jobs in Sindh, he added.