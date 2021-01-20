Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh approves reconstruction of M9-N5 link road in Karachi

The 21.8km road will be reconstructed under a public-private partnership

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sindh approves reconstruction of M9-N5 link road in Karachi

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh Public-Private Partnership Policy Board has approved the construction of a link road between Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9) and Karachi-Torkham National Highway (N5).

This decision was taken at a PPP board meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday. It was attended by board members, provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, KWSB MD Asadullah Khan and others.

The 21.8km M9-N5 link road needed to be reconstructed under the PPP mode, the meeting was informed. The last PPP policy board meeting approved investor solicitation for the project. The board approved the award of the contract and signing of a concession agreement.

The meeting was also told that the Karachi-Thatta road developed some craters and there were some other problems too. CM Shah constituted a committee comprising P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, NED University VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi and the provincial works secretary to visit the road and submit their findings and recommendations for a private partner.

Dhabeji Economic Zone

The chief minister approved required funding to lay roads and water lines for the Dhabeji Economic Zone project.

It’s an important economic zone to boost the economy and create jobs in Sindh, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Daesh in Pakistan, Daesh ISIS, Daesh Pakistan, Daesh attacks in Pakistan, Daesh attacks, Daesh responsibilities in Pakistan, Daesh in Balochistan, Daesh in Quetta, Daesh in Khuzdar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.