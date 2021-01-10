Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore

He remained unhurt in the accident

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik crashed his new sports car into a truck near the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, eyewitnesses said Sunday night.

“Shoaib Malik sahab was sitting in it,” said an eyewitness while pointing at the damaged car. “He was present on the spot and I tried to take a video of him but he requested me not to.”

Another eyewitness told SAMAA TV that the cricketer tried to save other cars while driving and ended up crashing into a truck parked on the side of the road.

After the PSL draft ceremony, Malik tried to overtake cricketer Wahab Riaz’s car but lost control of his car and crashed into a truck, according to a SAMAA TV reporter.

The cricketer’s new sports car was badly damaged in the accident but he remained unhurt.

"I am perfectly all right everybody," said Malik in a Twitter post later.  "Thank you to each one of you who've reached out."
 
