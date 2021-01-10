Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“Shoaib Malik sahab was sitting in it,” said an eyewitness while pointing at the damaged car. “He was present on the spot and I tried to take a video of him but he requested me not to.”

Another eyewitness told SAMAA TV that the cricketer tried to save other cars while driving and ended up crashing into a truck parked on the side of the road.

After the PSL draft ceremony, Malik tried to overtake cricketer Wahab Riaz’s car but lost control of his car and crashed into a truck, according to a SAMAA TV reporter.

The cricketer’s new sports car was badly damaged in the accident but he remained unhurt.