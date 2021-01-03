Sunday, January 3, 2021  | 18 Jamadilawal, 1442
SHO, 7 police personnel suspended over Karak temple vandalism

The Krishna Dwara temple was attacked on December 30

Posted: Jan 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SHO, 7 police personnel suspended over Karak temple vandalism

Policemen inspect the burnt Hindu temple a day after a mob attack in Karak district on December 31, 2020. (AFP)

Eight police personnel, including the SHO and DSP, have been suspended for failing to stop an attack on a Hindu temple in KP’s Karak district.

DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema suspended the personnel. DSP Sher Afzal and SHO Rehmat Wazir were suspended for negligence.

The Krishna Dwara temple is situated in Karak’s Teri union council. It came under attack by hundreds of residents led by cleric Maulana Muhammad Sharif, police said on December 30.

Police said the next day that they have arrested 31 people. IG Sanaullah Abbasi told reporters in Karak that at least 300 people have been nominated in the FIR. Of them, 31 have been arrested while others are being identified with the help of the video footage.

