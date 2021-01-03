SHO, 7 police personnel suspended over Karak temple vandalism

Eight police personnel, including the SHO and DSP, have been suspended for failing to stop an attack on a Hindu temple in KP’s Karak district.

DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema suspended the personnel. DSP Sher Afzal and SHO Rehmat Wazir were suspended for negligence.

The Krishna Dwara temple is situated in Karak’s Teri union council. It came under attack by hundreds of residents led by cleric Maulana Muhammad Sharif, police said on December 30.

Police said the next day that they have arrested 31 people. IG Sanaullah Abbasi told reporters in Karak that at least 300 people have been nominated in the FIR. Of them, 31 have been arrested while others are being identified with the help of the video footage.