Shikarpur: Five killed in shootout

Five people were killed and two injured in a shootout between two groups in Shikarpur’s Madeji, the police said on Friday.

A fight broke out between the groups over an argument. “Both groups blamed each other for stealing the mobile phones of their members,” an eye witness said.

When the argument worsened, the suspects opened fire at each other.

Residents immediately moved the bodies and injured people to a nearby hospital. “It has been over two hours since the fight but the police have still not arrived,” a man said.

Following this, families of the bereaved gathered at the Larkana road and blocked it. They protested there demanding a fair investigation into the murder of their loved ones.

The police reached the sit and assured the families. The crowd has been dispersed and the road has been opened for traffic again.