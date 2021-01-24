Sheikhupura: 38 senior doctors, consultants served notices for being absent

After a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, the Punjab health director-general has served show-cause notices to 38 senior doctors and consultants.

All these doctors were not at the hospital despite being scheduled to be on duty.

The doctors and consultants have three days to submit explanations to the health department for their absences.

The doctors who have been served notices are:

Dr Abdul Bari

Dr Muhammad Umer

Dr Muhammad Adil Chatha

Dr Rabia Parvez

Dr Abdul Qayyum

Dr Rashid Ali

Dr Muhammad Hussain

Dr Robina Ali

Dr Faryal Siddique

Dr Farooq Ahmad

Dr M Naeem Qureshi

Dr Khawar Rafique

Dr M Shafique

Dr M Arif

Dr Nabeela Kosar

Dr Anwar Zaib

Dr Adnan Qaiser Malik

Dr Naimat Ullah

Dr Fariha Khan

Dr Saniha Javed

Dr Muhammad Ahmed Asghar

Dr Maheen Irfan

Dr Shahzad Umer Farooq

Dr Faiza Afzaal

Dr Ambreen Aslam

Dr Sagheer Hussain

Dr Sumera

Dr Arif Bilal Buzdar

Dr Hafiz M Tanveer Aslam

Dr Sajid Mumtaz Sial

Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ali

Dr Muhammad Fareed

Dr Muhammad Younis

Dr Nauman Shahbaz Siddique

Dr Muhammad Asif

Dr Humair Latif

Dr Roomesa Amanat

Teams have been formed at the health department to pay surprise visits to public hospitals across Punjab and ensure doctors are on duty.