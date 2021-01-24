Sheikhupura: 38 senior doctors, consultants served notices for being absent

They have 3 days to submit an explanation
After a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, the Punjab health director-general has served show-cause notices to 38 senior doctors and consultants.
All these doctors were not at the hospital despite being scheduled to be on duty.
The doctors and consultants have three days to submit explanations to the health department for their absences.
The doctors who have been served notices are:
Teams have been formed at the health department to pay surprise visits to public hospitals across Punjab and ensure doctors are on duty.