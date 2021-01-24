Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Sheikhupura: 38 senior doctors, consultants served notices for being absent

They have 3 days to submit an explanation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Sheikhupura: 38 senior doctors, consultants served notices for being absent

Photo: File

Listen
After a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, the Punjab health director-general has served show-cause notices to 38 senior doctors and consultants. All these doctors were not at the hospital despite being scheduled to be on duty. The doctors and consultants have three days to submit explanations to the health department for their absences. The doctors who have been served notices are: Dr Abdul BariDr Muhammad UmerDr Muhammad Adil ChathaDr Rabia ParvezDr Abdul QayyumDr Rashid AliDr Muhammad HussainDr Robina AliDr Faryal SiddiqueDr Farooq AhmadDr M Naeem QureshiDr Khawar RafiqueDr M ShafiqueDr M ArifDr Nabeela KosarDr Anwar ZaibDr Adnan Qaiser MalikDr Naimat UllahDr Fariha KhanDr Saniha JavedDr Muhammad Ahmed AsgharDr Maheen IrfanDr Shahzad Umer FarooqDr Faiza AfzaalDr Ambreen AslamDr Sagheer HussainDr SumeraDr Arif Bilal BuzdarDr Hafiz M Tanveer AslamDr Sajid Mumtaz SialDr Muhammad Rizwan AliDr Muhammad FareedDr Muhammad YounisDr Nauman Shahbaz SiddiqueDr Muhammad AsifDr Humair Latif Dr Roomesa Amanat Teams have been formed at the health department to pay surprise visits to public hospitals across Punjab and ensure doctors are on duty.
hospital sheikhupura

After a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sheikhupura, the Punjab health director-general has served show-cause notices to 38 senior doctors and consultants.

All these doctors were not at the hospital despite being scheduled to be on duty.

The doctors and consultants have three days to submit explanations to the health department for their absences.

The doctors who have been served notices are:

  • Dr Abdul Bari
  • Dr Muhammad Umer
  • Dr Muhammad Adil Chatha
  • Dr Rabia Parvez
  • Dr Abdul Qayyum
  • Dr Rashid Ali
  • Dr Muhammad Hussain
  • Dr Robina Ali
  • Dr Faryal Siddique
  • Dr Farooq Ahmad
  • Dr M Naeem Qureshi
  • Dr Khawar Rafique
  • Dr M Shafique
  • Dr M Arif
  • Dr Nabeela Kosar
  • Dr Anwar Zaib
  • Dr Adnan Qaiser Malik
  • Dr Naimat Ullah
  • Dr Fariha Khan
  • Dr Saniha Javed
  • Dr Muhammad Ahmed Asghar
  • Dr Maheen Irfan
  • Dr Shahzad Umer Farooq
  • Dr Faiza Afzaal
  • Dr Ambreen Aslam
  • Dr Sagheer Hussain
  • Dr Sumera
  • Dr Arif Bilal Buzdar
  • Dr Hafiz M Tanveer Aslam
  • Dr Sajid Mumtaz Sial
  • Dr Muhammad Rizwan Ali
  • Dr Muhammad Fareed
  • Dr Muhammad Younis
  • Dr Nauman Shahbaz Siddique
  • Dr Muhammad Asif
  • Dr Humair Latif
  • Dr Roomesa Amanat

Teams have been formed at the health department to pay surprise visits to public hospitals across Punjab and ensure doctors are on duty.

 
HOME  
 
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

