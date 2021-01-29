Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
SHC upholds former education director’s sentence in illegal appointment case

Mohammad Sajjan Mallah was sentenced to prison for nine years

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The Sindh High Court upheld on Friday the prison sentence of a former education director in an illegal appointment case. An accountability court in Karachi had sentenced Mohammad Sajjan Mallah to nine years in prison for illegally regularising the appointments of 104 teachers in Sindh. He had challenged his sentence in the high court. The NAB prosecutor told the court that a fine of Rs48 million has been imposed on the former director too. NAB launched an inquiry against Mallah in 2015. He had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail on June 23, 2015. He claimed that the inquiry had nothing to do with the appointments approved during his tenure.
Sindh High Court

