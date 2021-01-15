Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
SHC summons reply from law ministry in data theft case

Federal govt should be serious about this, says judge

Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh High Court has summoned replies from the law ministry and others in a case against the theft of Pakistanis' data. The bench expressed its displeasure at the federal government for failing to enact a law on personal data protection. Reports have also been summoned from the attorney general and IT ministry. "If you don't want to make a law, then why are you delaying the case?" asked the judge. This is a case of national interest and the government should take it seriously. Justice Amjad Ali Sahito remarked that WhatsApp has been sharing our data with Facebook, and this is how our data is becoming public. On April 24, 2020 a petitioner had submitted a petition claiming that the private personal data of 115 million mobile phone users has been compromised and was available on the dark web. He claimed that the debit card details of 19,864 Pakistanis were sold on the dark web, but the authorities failed to take any action.
