Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

SHC orders action against people growing vegetables in toxic water

Hearing adjourned till Feb 17

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh High Court has given authorities three months to take action against people growing vegetables in toxic water in Karachi's Malir and Korangi. The Korangi additional deputy commissioner told the court they launched an operation but farmers have found new areas to grow their vegetables. The court remarked that growing vegetables in industrial waste is a big concern. Needless to say that permanent action should be taken, the bench added. The food authority lawyer said they took samples on January 21 and the report will be presented in court soon. This angered the bench. "This was ordered a long time ago and you have just taken the samples?" a judge questioned them. This is a serious matter and the food authorities are not even serious, he said. Vegetables are being grown in water from the gutter and the government should stop this, the court remarked. The Malir and Korangi DCs have been instructed to visit the areas and prepare a comprehensive report on the matter. The court has sought a report from the food authority too. The hearing has been adjourned till February 17. Farmers have illegally cultivated hundreds of acres of land near the Malir River. They rely on the river to water their crops and grow fruit and vegetables. But the problem is that the river is polluted because factories dump their untreated waste into it. The KWSB managing director said the vegetation of food crops along the stretch from Shah Faisal Colony to Quaidabad Bridge is causing blockages in the disposal of sewage. He also termed the practice a health risk.
Sindh High Court

MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
