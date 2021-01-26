Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

SHC directs authorities to take action against illegal CNG stations

Case has been adjourned till Feb 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SHC directs authorities to take action against illegal CNG stations

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen
The Sindh High Court has directed authorities to take action against illegal CNG workshops in the province and summoned a progress report on February 23. The court was hearing petitions filed in 2019 against the use of CNG and LNG cylinders in public transport and school vans. The bench rebuked authorities for their slow pace in acting against unlicensed CNG kits in the province. The court asked: "What is the Traffic DIG even doing? Is anyone even checking up on what's going on in workshops?" Related: Sindh govt faces court wrath over CNG cylinder accidents The Traffic DIG said that his role is to control traffic management. Let's summon the Sindh IG then, the bench remarked. "Everyone will say that they have no role to play in this then why should they even work?" The authorities must ensure that licensed CNG shops have been set up. Only four CNG stations have applied for their licenses. The Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan lawyer said that they only check licenses of the cylinders that come to them. "What's the purpose of your institution then?" the court asked. In January 2019, Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah had ordered a fitness check for all school vans and cancellations of permits for unfit vans. The government had started a crackdown last year after six children were injured in a school van fire in Karachi on January 5, 2019. The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town. Fourteen children were in the van at the time.
