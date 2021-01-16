Sukkur Chamber of Commerce Plaza built on encroached land: SHC

The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench has declared that the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce Plaza on Bunder Road, and 12-storey Dolphin Tower illegal and instructed the authorities to get them vacated immediately.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Fahem Ahmed Siddiqui have instructed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation administration and deputy commissioner to implement the orders by February 3.

The court noted that public amenities have been leased out or licensed to different persons including some government agencies and corporate bodies.

According to a compliance report, the Ghazi Abdul Rasheed Park, Mir Masoom Shah Library Park, Dolphin Tower, Sukkur Chamber of Commerce Plaza, Abdul Khalique building, and Iqra Arcade have been constructed on “encroached public property which was granted in violation of the law, rules, and regulations.”

The report also revealed that Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation was also “functioning on a plot which was leased to the said NGO and subsequently it was cancelled but the said body is still encroachment the same.”

The ordered that “no lease or license can be issued for any other business or commercial activity in any amenity reserved for public good and welfare like park, playground, library, hospital etc save to the purpose of such amenity.”

The court gave its judgement on a petition filed by a man identified as Sajjad Qureshi.