Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC commutes sentence of man who murdered employer

He was sentenced to death in 2012

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SHC commutes sentence of man who murdered employer

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
The Sindh High Court commuted Tuesday the death sentence of a man who killed his employer. Muhammad Imran was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2012 after it was proven that he shot his employer four times for giving him Rs200 for his labour. He had asked the employer for Rs500. The convict had challenged his sentence in the Sindh High Court. His appeal was dismissed but the court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment. Any person who takes the life of another person cannot be forgiven by anyone, the court remarked.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court commuted Tuesday the death sentence of a man who killed his employer.

Muhammad Imran was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2012 after it was proven that he shot his employer four times for giving him Rs200 for his labour. He had asked the employer for Rs500.

The convict had challenged his sentence in the Sindh High Court. His appeal was dismissed but the court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment.

Any person who takes the life of another person cannot be forgiven by anyone, the court remarked.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.