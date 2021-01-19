SHC commutes sentence of man who murdered employer

The Sindh High Court commuted Tuesday the death sentence of a man who killed his employer.

Muhammad Imran was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2012 after it was proven that he shot his employer four times for giving him Rs200 for his labour. He had asked the employer for Rs500.

The convict had challenged his sentence in the Sindh High Court. His appeal was dismissed but the court commuted his sentence to life imprisonment.

Any person who takes the life of another person cannot be forgiven by anyone, the court remarked.