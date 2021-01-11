Shahzeb Khan’s family issued notices on Shahrukh Jatoi’s petition

The Supreme Court heard on Monday the petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi challenging his life imprisonment in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.

The court instructed the petitioner’s lawyer to organise the documents and then submit them. Khan’s family members have also been issued notices.

Jatoi’s lawyer argued that his sentence should end as the deceased’s family has pardoned him.

Justice Qazi Amin asked for a copy of the pardon agreement and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

Shahzeb Khan murder case

An anti-terrorism court handed Jatoi and Talpur death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had granted them bail in the case.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case.

The convicted had challenged their death sentences. On May 13, 2019 the high court commuted Jatoi and Talpur’s death sentences to life imprisonments.

The high court noted that while Section 302 (murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.