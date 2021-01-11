Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Shahzeb Khan’s family issued notices on Shahrukh Jatoi’s petition

Jatoi has challenged his life sentence in the case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Shahzeb Khan’s family issued notices on Shahrukh Jatoi’s petition

Photo: File

Listen
The Supreme Court heard on Monday the petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi challenging his life imprisonment in the Shahzeb Khan murder case. Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument. The court instructed the petitioner's lawyer to organise the documents and then submit them. Khan's family members have also been issued notices. Related: Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell Jatoi's lawyer argued that his sentence should end as the deceased's family has pardoned him. Justice Qazi Amin asked for a copy of the pardon agreement and adjourned the hearing for three weeks. Shahzeb Khan murder case An anti-terrorism court handed Jatoi and Talpur death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had granted them bail in the case. The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case. The convicted had challenged their death sentences. On May 13, 2019 the high court commuted Jatoi and Talpur’s death sentences to life imprisonments. The high court noted that while Section 302 (murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Shahrukh Jatoi Shahzeb murder case

The Supreme Court heard on Monday the petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi challenging his life imprisonment in the Shahzeb Khan murder case.

Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, and two security guards Murtaza Lashari and Sajjad Talpur were convicted of murdering Shahzeb Khan on December 24, 2012 over a petty argument.

The court instructed the petitioner’s lawyer to organise the documents and then submit them. Khan’s family members have also been issued notices.

Related: Who let you out: Chief justice orders Shahrukh Jatoi to be sent back to his death cell

Jatoi’s lawyer argued that his sentence should end as the deceased’s family has pardoned him.

Justice Qazi Amin asked for a copy of the pardon agreement and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

Shahzeb Khan murder case

An anti-terrorism court handed Jatoi and Talpur death sentences in the case but a single bench of the Sindh High Court had earlier removed the Anti-Terrorism Act clauses from the case and sent it to a trial court. The trial court had granted them bail in the case.

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the case after civil society petitioned the court against the verdict and ordered the Sindh High Court to reexamine the case.

The convicted had challenged their death sentences. On May 13, 2019 the high court commuted Jatoi and Talpur’s death sentences to life imprisonments.

The high court noted that while Section 302 (murder) of the PPC is a pardonable offence, and Khan’s family had pardoned the men, the clauses of the Anti-Terrorism Act were not pardonable.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
shahrukh jatoi, shahrukh jatoi father, shahrukh jatoi now, shahrukh jatoi 2020, shahrukh jatoi age, shahrukh jatoi love story, shahrukh jatoi family, shahrukh jatoi brother, shahrukh jatoi latest news, shahrukh jatoi case update
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Karachi traffic updates: Roads blocked, traffic jams as protests continue
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba 'dance party'
Hotel owner arrested, fined over Malam Jabba ‘dance party’
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Who puts bombs in toys, ask parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.