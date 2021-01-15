Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announces decision after NCOC meeting

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
Pakistan’s educational institutions will start reopening from January 18. Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference on Friday and said the biggest impact on Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally was closing schools. Analysing the data, we have seen that from November 26 the drop in cases has not been significant, he said, adding that this calls for creating a balance between the health and education sector. Mahmood said that students have suffered a huge educational loss in 2020 but at the same time their health is the government's utmost priority as well. These are the decisions he announced: January 18 – Classes 9,10, 11 to startFebruary 1 – Primary to class 8 will be back in school February 1 – Higher education institutions (universities and colleges) will reopen The minister pointed out that when the government announced that it was closing schools during the second wave of the virus on November 26, the average deaths per day was five and over 500 cases were being reported a day. Experts told us that the infection rate in the country was highly influenced by schools, he said. The latest statistics show that the positivity ratio has gone down to 6.10 from 7.4 which is still comparatively high, Mahmood said. The number of critical patients has increased to 2,300 and the average mortality rate has improved just a little too. The minister added that this year, no students will be promoted without examinations and therefore, the decision to reopen classes 9 to 12 was made. "We will review the situation again in a meeting next week and make further decisions." Education institutions in cities and districts where the infection rate is high should remain closed, he added. Pakistan schools and coronavirus All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15. Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30. To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and do away with winter vacations. On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26. Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and will last till January 10. The government said it will hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4. On the other hand, Ghani said he doesn’t think schools across Pakistan will reopen in January. The minister said that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen.
FaceBook WhatsApp
colleges schools Shafqat Mehmood

Pakistan’s educational institutions will start reopening from January 18.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood addressed a press conference on Friday and said the biggest impact on Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally was closing schools.

Analysing the data, we have seen that from November 26 the drop in cases has not been significant, he said, adding that this calls for creating a balance between the health and education sector.

Mahmood said that students have suffered a huge educational loss in 2020 but at the same time their health is the government’s utmost priority as well.

These are the decisions he announced:

  • January 18 – Classes 9,10, 11 to start
  • February 1 – Primary to class 8 will be back in school
  • February 1 – Higher education institutions (universities and colleges) will reopen

The minister pointed out that when the government announced that it was closing schools during the second wave of the virus on November 26, the average deaths per day was five and over 500 cases were being reported a day.

Experts told us that the infection rate in the country was highly influenced by schools, he said.

The latest statistics show that the positivity ratio has gone down to 6.10 from 7.4 which is still comparatively high, Mahmood said.

The number of critical patients has increased to 2,300 and the average mortality rate has improved just a little too.

The minister added that this year, no students will be promoted without examinations and therefore, the decision to reopen classes 9 to 12 was made.

“We will review the situation again in a meeting next week and make further decisions.”

Education institutions in cities and districts where the infection rate is high should remain closed, he added.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed late February after coronavirus cases spiked. They were reopened in phases starting September 15.

Universities, colleges, and classes IX and X resumed from September 15. The students from classes VI to VIII were called to schools from September 23 and the students enrolled below class VI started from September 30.

To compensate for the lost time, Pakistan’s educational institutions decided to remain open on Saturdays and do away with winter vacations.

On November 23, after the second wave of coronavirus hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26.

Classes were taken online till December 24 and winter vacations started from December 25 and will last till January 10. The government said it will hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

On the other hand, Ghani said he doesn’t think schools across Pakistan will reopen in January.

The minister said that under given circumstances, where the second wave of the novel coronavirus has gripped the country, it is highly unlikely that educational institutions will reopen.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
educational insitutions and coronavirus, pakistan schools and colleges, pakistan universities, shafqat mehmood, shafqat mehmood reopening school, Reopening schools, Shafqat Mehmood Final Decision, Shafqat Mehmood addressing press conference, shafaqat mehmood press confessing , Karachi school reopen decision, today press confessing decision school reopen , educations sections reopen decision today , Pakistan educations sections reopen decisions, Shafqat Mehmood ,coronavirus situation reopen schools,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.