HOME > News

Seven-year-old raped, burned alive in Khuzdar: family

Police officer claims the child wasn't raped

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Seven-year-old raped, burned alive in Khuzdar: family
Listen
A seven-year-old boy was raped and then burned alive in Khuzdar's Kandh Balochabad, his family said. The child passed away Tuesday morning. According to the police, the seven-year-old was rushed to the Teaching Headquarter Hospital after he sustained severe burns all over his body. "His parents claimed that he was raped but the medical reports revealed that he wasn't," a police officer said. The child had tried to set up a fire at his house during which he got burned himself, he claimed. On the other hand, the victim's parents have said that before the child was burned he told them that a man raped him. "We want justice for our son no matter what happens," the seven-year-old's father demanded.
khuzdar rape

A seven-year-old boy was raped and then burned alive in Khuzdar’s Kandh Balochabad, his family said. The child passed away Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the seven-year-old was rushed to the Teaching Headquarter Hospital after he sustained severe burns all over his body.

“His parents claimed that he was raped but the medical reports revealed that he wasn’t,” a police officer said. The child had tried to set up a fire at his house during which he got burned himself, he claimed.

On the other hand, the victim’s parents have said that before the child was burned he told them that a man raped him. “We want justice for our son no matter what happens,” the seven-year-old’s father demanded.

 
MOST READ
