Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Seven children recovered from Islamabad brick kiln on court orders

Owner was arrested on December 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Seven children recovered from Islamabad brick kiln on court orders

Photo: Online

Listen
The Islamabad police recovered seven children, two women, and two men from a brick kiln in Islamabad on the orders of the Islamabad High Court. The raid was conducted by the Noon police station. The brick kiln owner had held them hostage and was forcing them to work for him, a police official said. No one was allowed to leave the kiln. The owner was arrested on December 31 after the high court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing. The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued. The court gave the authority 48 hours to recover the children and ensure their safety.
FaceBook WhatsApp
bonded labour islamabad high court

The Islamabad police recovered seven children, two women, and two men from a brick kiln in Islamabad on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

The raid was conducted by the Noon police station.

The brick kiln owner had held them hostage and was forcing them to work for him, a police official said. No one was allowed to leave the kiln.

The owner was arrested on December 31 after the high court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing.

The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued.

The court gave the authority 48 hours to recover the children and ensure their safety.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
islamabad high court brick kiln owners, brick kiln owners in islamabad, bonded labour in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.