Seven children recovered from Islamabad brick kiln on court orders

The Islamabad police recovered seven children, two women, and two men from a brick kiln in Islamabad on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

The raid was conducted by the Noon police station.

The brick kiln owner had held them hostage and was forcing them to work for him, a police official said. No one was allowed to leave the kiln.

The owner was arrested on December 31 after the high court was informed that children working as labourers at his kiln have gone missing.

The deputy commissioner said the owner will not be released till the children are safely rescued.

The court gave the authority 48 hours to recover the children and ensure their safety.