Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

School van overturns on Karachi's Baloch Colony flyover, two injured

Massive traffic jam in the area

Posted: Jan 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Two children were injured after a school van overturned on the Baloch Colony Flyover in Karachi Monday morning.

According to sources, there were a number of students in the van, all of whom have been safely rescued. The injured students have been moved to a hospital.

Following the accident, the police and Rangers immediately reached the site and helped the rescue workers.

After the accident, a massive traffic jam was reported on the Baloch Colony Flyover. Vehicles were stuck in long queues and the traffic police are trying to reroute cars to alternate roads.

 
