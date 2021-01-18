School van overturns on Karachi’s Baloch Colony flyover, two injured

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Two children were injured after a school van overturned on the Baloch Colony Flyover in Karachi Monday morning.

According to sources, there were a number of students in the van, all of whom have been safely rescued. The injured students have been moved to a hospital.

Following the accident, the police and Rangers immediately reached the site and helped the rescue workers.

Mini Bus has been removed at Baloch bridge towards Qayumabad , traffic is getting normal, Please drive carefully, Traffic staff is present and managing traffic.



TRAFFIC AWARENESS AND SOCIAL MEDIA UNIT DIG TRAFFIC KARACHI — Karachitrafficpolice (@KtrafficpoliceE) January 18, 2021

After the accident, a massive traffic jam was reported on the Baloch Colony Flyover. Vehicles were stuck in long queues and the traffic police are trying to reroute cars to alternate roads.