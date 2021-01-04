Sanam Jung breaks silence over divorce rumours

Actress Sanam Jung broke her silence over divorce rumours, and has said that she and her husband Qassam Jafri are happily married and all set to celebrate their sixth anniversary next week.

“I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up,” she said in an Instagram post. The rumour started from a fan’s comment and she said it was “completely ridiculous”.

Jung did not want to provide any clarification but she said she had to, because her husband and family were receiving concerned phone calls “almost everyday”.

She urged her followers not to “instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge”.

The two tied the knot in January 2016, and have a daughter, Alaya Qassam Jafri.