Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sanam Jung breaks silence over divorce rumours

She is happily married

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Sanam Jung breaks silence over divorce rumours

Actress Sanam Jung broke her silence over divorce rumours, and has said that she and her husband Qassam Jafri are happily married and all set to celebrate their sixth anniversary next week.

“I would just like to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours about Qassam and I splitting up,” she said in an Instagram post. The rumour started from a fan’s comment and she said it was “completely ridiculous”.

Jung did not want to provide any clarification but she said she had to, because her husband and family were receiving concerned phone calls “almost everyday”.

She urged her followers not to “instigate such rumours and claim their truth without any factual knowledge”.

The two tied the knot in January 2016, and have a daughter, Alaya Qassam Jafri.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sanam jung
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
Iqra University inaugurates campus in Karachi’s Bahria Town
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.