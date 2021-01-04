Salman Taseer’s most iconic tweets on his 10th death anniversary

Former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed on January 4, 2011. Today (Monday) marks his 10th death anniversary.

The colourful and outspoken governor of Punjab was known for his witty comments and bold observations. Here are some of his best tweets:

An observation on who is ruling Pakistan.

One thing is clear from Wikileaks that elected persons wth peoples mandate don't run Pakistan. Makes elections pointless — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 2, 2010

On minorities.

Said the White strip in our flag is 4 Minorities.Our religon commits us 2 their protection.She is a poor women who could not defend herself — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) November 20, 2010

My observation on minorities: A man/nation is judged by how they support those weaker than them not how they lean on those stronger — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 24, 2010

On his detractors who criticised his defence of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Covered in the righteous cloak of religon and even a puny dwarf imagines himself a monster . Important to face. And call their bluff — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 24, 2010

Religous right trying 2 pressurise from the street their support of blasphemy laws.Point is it must be decided in Parlaiment not on the road — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 26, 2010

I was under huge pressure sure 2 cow down b4 rightest pressure on blasphemy.Refused. Even if I'm the last man standing — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 31, 2010

On a sure-fire way to improve Pakistan’s soft image.

The best thing we can do for our soft image this Xmas is to dress up Maulana Fazal ur Rahman as Santa Claus. He will be a big hit — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 24, 2010

On corruption.

Re Swati :It's my observation that the more corrupt u are the more obsessive u are about corruption : Lady Macbeth syndrome — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 22, 2010

The new CJ Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhrey wants death penalty 4 corruption. I see a lot of dead men walking — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 10, 2010

On the killing of Kashmiris.

Me India bashing? Im shocked! It's because I like India that I advise them 2 stop butchering Kashmiris & messing up things in space — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 26, 2010

On who’s destroying Pakistan

It is the rich educated & privileged who have destroyed Pak not the poor illeterate & dispossessed — Salmaan Taseer (@SalmaanTaseer) December 9, 2010

On language and politics