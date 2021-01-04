Monday, January 4, 2021  | 19 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Salman Taseer stood like a rock against extremism: Bilawal

Today marks 10 years since former governor's death

Posted: Jan 4, 2021
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Salman Taseer stood like a rock against extremism: Bilawal

Today (Monday) marks 10 years since then Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed by his former bodyguard. Taseer, a PPP stalwart, was shot dead by Mumtaz Qadri in Islamabad after he voiced opposition to Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. He defended a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi, sentenced to death for blasphemy. His murderer, Qadri, was executed in February 2016. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to Taseer in a statement released on January 3. “Shaheed Salman Taseer stood like a rock against extremism and laid down his life protecting the vulnerable segments of society,” he said. Bilawal said the PPP has always fought for equal rights and safeguarding the voiceless and vulnerable citizens. “PPP suffered a lot and gave innumerable sacrifices for the cause of equality, democracy and rule of law,” he added. He said they are against the misuse of any law on the basis of religion, caste, creed or ethnicity. His son Shahbaz also wrote about his father on Twitter. A man who has conquered life has no reason to fear death and a man with no fear of death can never compromise on his conviction. This 4th of Jan I pray one fighting for the weak finds strength from Abbas story and his sacrifice. God Bless Pakistan 🇵🇰— Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) January 4, 2021 Others also posted about the former governor on social media and remembered his bravery.
