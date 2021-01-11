Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi has sent Saad Aziz and others to prison for 50 years for killing a Pakistan Navy officer, and a policeman.

Aziz has been sentenced to death by a military court for killing 48 Ismailis in Safoora in March 2015 and murdering human rights activist Sabeen Mahmud.

The police registered a case against Aziz alias Tin Tin, and Tahir Hussain Minhas for attacking Pakistan Navy Captain Nadeem Ahmed and his wife Tracey.

Ahmed and his wife were travelling in their car when two gunmen on motorcycles opened fire at them. Ahmed died on the spot while his wife was injured.

The terrorist has also been convicted of attacking and killing a police constable, identified as Waqar Hashmi, in New Karachi on October 16, 2014.