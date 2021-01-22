Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rs25.5 billion approved for Karachi’s K-IV water supply project

ECNEC also approves waste management project to prevent flooding

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rs25.5 billion approved for Karachi’s K-IV water supply project
Listen
The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs25.5 billion for the Greater Karachi Water Supply project, also known as the K-IV. In a meeting chaired on Thursday by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the committee approved several plans, including a project to prevent flooding in Karachi during the monsoon rains. As part of the Karachi Transformation Plan, the project will provide an extra 260 million gallons per day of water to the city. Phase-I of the K-IV is expected to be completed in four years. In order to stop flooding like what occurred in Karachi last monsoon the Committee approved Rs16.8 billion for a solid waste emergency project. It also approved Rs70 billion for a the prevention of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases. ECNEC also approved the extension of local digital gateways via the Pak-China optic fiber cable. A sum of Rs37.91 billion will be spent to lay a cable from Khunjerab to Karachi as part of CPEC and lay the cable from Gwadar to Ratodero. Rs13 billion has also been approved for the construction of smaller dams in Balochistan. ECNEC also approved scholarships under the prime minister's Knowledge Economy Task Force. It has set aside Rs13.36 billion for international Masters and PhD scholarships.
FaceBook WhatsApp
K-IV

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs25.5 billion for the Greater Karachi Water Supply project, also known as the K-IV.

In a meeting chaired on Thursday by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the committee approved several plans, including a project to prevent flooding in Karachi during the monsoon rains.

As part of the Karachi Transformation Plan, the project will provide an extra 260 million gallons per day of water to the city. Phase-I of the K-IV is expected to be completed in four years.

In order to stop flooding like what occurred in Karachi last monsoon the Committee approved Rs16.8 billion for a solid waste emergency project.

It also approved Rs70 billion for a the prevention of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

ECNEC also approved the extension of local digital gateways via the Pak-China optic fiber cable. A sum of Rs37.91 billion will be spent to lay a cable from Khunjerab to Karachi as part of CPEC and lay the cable from Gwadar to Ratodero.

Rs13 billion has also been approved for the construction of smaller dams in Balochistan.

ECNEC also approved scholarships under the prime minister’s Knowledge Economy Task Force. It has set aside Rs13.36 billion for international Masters and PhD scholarships.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
Pakistan's auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Pakistan’s auto policy to focus on production of ‘cheap’ cars
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
Rawalpindi: Four killed after cousins open fire for opposing construction
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.