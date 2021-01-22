Rs25.5 billion approved for Karachi’s K-IV water supply project

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs25.5 billion for the Greater Karachi Water Supply project, also known as the K-IV.

In a meeting chaired on Thursday by Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the committee approved several plans, including a project to prevent flooding in Karachi during the monsoon rains.

As part of the Karachi Transformation Plan, the project will provide an extra 260 million gallons per day of water to the city. Phase-I of the K-IV is expected to be completed in four years.

In order to stop flooding like what occurred in Karachi last monsoon the Committee approved Rs16.8 billion for a solid waste emergency project.

It also approved Rs70 billion for a the prevention of the coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

ECNEC also approved the extension of local digital gateways via the Pak-China optic fiber cable. A sum of Rs37.91 billion will be spent to lay a cable from Khunjerab to Karachi as part of CPEC and lay the cable from Gwadar to Ratodero.

Rs13 billion has also been approved for the construction of smaller dams in Balochistan.

ECNEC also approved scholarships under the prime minister’s Knowledge Economy Task Force. It has set aside Rs13.36 billion for international Masters and PhD scholarships.