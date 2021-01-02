Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
River Ravi project construction halted on Lahore court’s orders

LHC tells authorities to wait for environment agency's approval

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
River Ravi project construction halted on Lahore court’s orders

A view of River Ravi. Photo: Online

Listen
The Lahore High Court has ordered the authorities to halt the construction of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project till the environment department submits its report on it. The court said that the construction should begin after all environment agencies have reviewed the project and give their approval. On December 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed the Frontier Works Organisation and the National Logistics Cell have started the work on the project. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved a Rs5 billion loan for the project during a cabinet meeting on December 18. The money will be used to purchase the land. The court ordered that the encroachments on Samanabad, Momin Market, and Bund Road should be removed. The car showrooms have been directed to stop occupying government land for illegal parking. The LDA DG has been ordered to submit a detailed report on the illegal parking at the next hearing.
