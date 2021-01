A rickshaw driver was killed while he resisted a robbery in Jhang Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred in Jhang’s Shortkot. The victim has been identified as Mazhar.

He resisted and the suspects shot him. They then stole his phone, the Rs40 in his pocket and rickshaw.

Jhang DPO Sarfraz Virk said a police team is searching for the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be from Khanewal and have three other cases registered against them at various police stations.