Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Resume on-campus classes then take physical exams, NUML students demand

Students warn protests to continue until demands met

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

"We want the management to first give classes on campus for a month and then take physical exams," said Tayyab, a student of Islamabad's National University of Modern Languages.

Students of the varsity took to the streets on Monday morning and protested outside the university's gate. They have a number of demands of which the main is not giving physical exams.

Earlier this week, NUML's management issued a notification stating that the university will hold the final exams for the Fall semester on campus after the government announced that varsities across the country will reopen on February 1.

"Throughout the semester we took classes online on the university's learning management system," Tayyab said on SAMAA TV's programme Naya Din on Tuesday. "In these months, the system crashed numerous times and the quality of the online classes was beyond worse."

He said that people think they are protesting to avoid exams. "That's not the case. Our demand is simple and justified."

Another mass communication student of the varsity, Manahil, said that when they talked to the university management, the rector categorically rejected their demand against on-campus exams.

"They are not prepared to even listen to us," she said.

Photo: Online

Following this, students have announced to continue protests outside the university's gate on Tuesday as well. They have said that they won't leave unless their demands are met.

Due to the protests, a number of roads in Islamabad were blocked because of which traffic remained clogged. The metro bus service was also suspended.

On Monday evening, the police went to the protest site to negotiate with the protesters. "During the talks, they started beating the students and arrested some of them as well," Manahil told SAMAA TV.

"What was our fault that we were peacefully protesting?"

On the other hand, the police said that the students attacked them during the talks. The protesters were released later at night.

Some student rights organisations such as the Progressive Students' Federation have joined the protesters as well. They have warned that the protests and sit-ins will continue until their demands are met.

Varsities across the country moved their final exams on campus last week after the government announced that universities will reopen from February 1.

They said that the government is already reopening universities from February 1, so they might as well just delay the exam date and take the finals in person.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
NUML islamabad, NUML protests, NUML students protest, varsities student protest, online exams, online classes,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Don't take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor's programmes: HEC
Don’t take admissions in unauthorised two-year bachelor’s programmes: HEC
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.