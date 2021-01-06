Read Malala’s heartfelt message on coping with the pandemic

Malala Yousafzai has shared a touching and relatable message with Vogue, describing what she learned in the last year.

In a piece titled, “6 Exceptional Women On What They’ve Learned From 2020”, Malala said that she, like others, had to adjust her social life.

“At midnight on 31 December 2019, I was standing on the streets of London with my friends – a small, happy crowd in a much larger one. As we watched fireworks light up the sky, my head and my heart were full of grand plans for the new year – my last days at university, graduation, travelling to places I’ve never seen,” she said.

Malala couldn’t go to cafés and holiday trips so she chatted with friends on the app HouseParty. She took up video games for the first time.

“And though I’ve very much missed seeing friends and making new ones, in some ways, I think we’re all closer now.”

The Nobel laureate then said that the world has to cope with this collective issue with empathy, and through commitment to human rights, welfare and health of every citizen of the world. “The pandemic has affected everyone in every corner of the world.”