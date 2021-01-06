Wednesday, January 6, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Read Malala’s heartfelt message on coping with the pandemic

Says world needs empathy

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Read Malala’s heartfelt message on coping with the pandemic

Photo: Malala Yousafzai/Instagram

Malala Yousafzai has shared a touching and relatable message with Vogue, describing what she learned in the last year.

In a piece titled, “6 Exceptional Women On What They’ve Learned From 2020”, Malala said that she, like others, had to adjust her social life.

“At midnight on 31 December 2019, I was standing on the streets of London with my friends – a small, happy crowd in a much larger one. As we watched fireworks light up the sky, my head and my heart were full of grand plans for the new year – my last days at university, graduation, travelling to places I’ve never seen,” she said.

Malala couldn’t go to cafés and holiday trips so she chatted with friends on the app HouseParty. She took up video games for the first time.

 “And though I’ve very much missed seeing friends and making new ones, in some ways, I think we’re all closer now.”

The Nobel laureate then said that the world has to cope with this collective issue with empathy, and through commitment to human rights, welfare and health of every citizen of the world. “The pandemic has affected everyone in every corner of the world.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Malala
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
malala, covid-19
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Karachi traffic updates: Protesters block roads across the city
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.